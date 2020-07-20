Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

TRNS opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 453,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 75,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transcat by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Transcat by 37.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

