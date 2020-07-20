Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Leidos were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Leidos by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 381.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 158,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

