Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in State Street were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 369,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,878,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.