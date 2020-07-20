Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 220 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.63.

Shares of LRCX opened at $346.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

