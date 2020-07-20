Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,288 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,531 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after buying an additional 244,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,267,000 after acquiring an additional 317,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.67 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.