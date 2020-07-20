Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $192,969,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $977.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,136.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,050.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $879.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,145.63. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

