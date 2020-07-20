Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $423.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.09.

Shares of TYL opened at $355.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.69. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

