UBS Group Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL opened at $12.07 on Friday. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

