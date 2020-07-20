Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.76 million and the highest is $1.46 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

ULTA stock opened at $203.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.72.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.