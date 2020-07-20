United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC opened at $2.74 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1362 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

