UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $306.53 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

