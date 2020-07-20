UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $357.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $306.53 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

