UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2020 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.68.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.