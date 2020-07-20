Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of UNM opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unum Group by 58.5% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 59.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,461,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

