USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAT shares. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of USAT opened at $7.52 on Monday. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

