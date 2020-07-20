ValuEngine Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a PE ratio of -250.91 and a beta of 1.61. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $187,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.