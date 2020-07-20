VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $53.73 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

