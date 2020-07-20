Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $122.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.