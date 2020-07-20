Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 613,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after buying an additional 170,916 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.