Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.5% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 86,220 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,475,000.

VGK stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

