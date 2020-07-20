Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $81.56 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07.

