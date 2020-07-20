Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

