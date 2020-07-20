Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 439,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after buying an additional 60,815 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

