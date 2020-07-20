Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,604,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,031,000 after purchasing an additional 361,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,345,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,860,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 434,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

