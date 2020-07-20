Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.