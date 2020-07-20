Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

