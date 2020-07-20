Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

