Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 23,342 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 279.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $79.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

