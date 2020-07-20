Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,293 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at $73,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 21,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LM stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

