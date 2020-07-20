Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,954 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

