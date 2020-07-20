Vigilare Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. FBN Securities began coverage on Slack in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 28,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $746,472.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,190.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,296,610 shares of company stock valued at $75,858,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

