Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,181 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $100.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

