Vigilare Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,555 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,555 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.