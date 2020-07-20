Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,706,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $247.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $628.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.26.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

