Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $259.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

