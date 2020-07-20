Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

