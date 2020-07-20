Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,266 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,204,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $250.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $260.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

