Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 90.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $69.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.