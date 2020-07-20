Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 113.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 27.2% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR stock opened at $125.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $10,041,408.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,564.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,471,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 831,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,570,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.