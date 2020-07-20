Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $86.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.