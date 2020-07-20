Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 10,832 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

