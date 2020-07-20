Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,525 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,416,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $81.56 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07.

