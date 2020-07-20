Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

