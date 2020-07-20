Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 2,020 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

