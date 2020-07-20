Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $34.40 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.76.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

