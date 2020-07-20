Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

LULU opened at $316.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.