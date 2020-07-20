Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Workday by 516.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

