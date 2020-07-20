Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vocera Communications to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $748.45 million, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

