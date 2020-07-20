Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 175 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 175 price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a SEK 140 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 170 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a SEK 147 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 153.82.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 144.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 145.55.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

