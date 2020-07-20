Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $124.95 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

